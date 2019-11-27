British Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes Dies at 59 in Dubai, UAE

Gary Rhodes was well- known for his time fronting MasterChef, MasterChef USA and Hell’s Kitchen. He also hosted his own series Rhodes Around Britain.

“The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. ‘The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time,” star’s family said in a statement.

Perhaps more than anyone else, Gary Rhodes inspired British cuisine with its innovative process approach cooking. He was born in 1960 in the south of London. and spent his childhood in Gillingham. When his family lived in Gillingham, Gary Rhodes attended Harvard Boys School, in Reynham. Then he entered the culinary college in Thanet, where he met his wife Jennie. He started experimenting in the kitchen as a teenager while his mother was at work.

His first culinary success was at the age of 13 when he prepared a terrific Sunday roast for his family.