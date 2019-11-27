Blonde Bombshell Heidi Klum Posts Nude Photo of Herself at Vacation Getaway

German supermodel Heidi Klum showed off her signature strut on Sunday night as she presented one of the honours at the American Music Awards 2019, hosted by the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Supermodel Heidi Klum, who has graced countless runways, is finally in vacation-mode, days after wrapping up presenting duties at the 2019 American Music Awards.

On 26 November, Klum, 46, shared a sultry photo of herself, with the caption reading:

"Good morning from somewhere else ❤️ #todaywillbewhatimakeit."

The German catwalk celebrity was joined by her musician husband Tom Kaulitz for the holiday getaway, with Klum posting several Instagram Stories of her hubby watching a soccer game.

On 25 November, the newlyweds hit the red carpet for the award show in Los Angeles, where Klum presented one of the evening's honours.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/5W9Es94NwI — Tokio Hotel CZ (@tokiohotelcz) November 25, 2019

The “Project Runway” host wore a mini dress with a dazzling crystal-embellished bralette paired with a navy blue feathered skirt.

📸 | HQ Photos of Taylor receiving her award for "Favorite Album Pop/Rock" from Heidi Klum and Dan Levy! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/XoW4RCViAb — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) November 25, 2019

The age-defying supermodel and the Tokio Hotel musician had been dating since early 2018 and got engaged in December.

The couple legally tied the knot in February 2019, but celebrated their marriage for the second time in a lush Italian ceremony in August.

Klum recently opened up about her hubby, as she confided to People magazine that she finally "found" her partner.

“He’s really game for anything. We’re very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?” she told the outlet last month.