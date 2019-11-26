Register
16:54 GMT +326 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WhatsApp

    Judge Sentences UK Senior Police Officer Over Child Abuse Video Her Sister Sent to Her on WhatsApp

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107499/80/1074998052.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201911261077407801-judge-sentences-uk-senior-police-officer-over-child-abuse-video-her-sister-sent-to-her-on-whatsapp/

    The “stellar” career of one of Britain’s most senior black women police officers lies in ruins after a catastrophic “error of judgement”. The case highlighted the danger of sharing content on WhatsApp, no matter how well intentioned.

    Superintendent Robyn Williams has been given a community order and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work by a judge on Tuesday, 26 November, after being convicted of possessing a video of child sexual abuse.

    The Common Serjeant of London, Judge Richard Marks QC, said she had a “stellar career” in the Metropolitan Police and had been given many awards but she now faces the sack after 36 years in the force.

    'Serious Errors Of Judgment'

    ​Judge Marks said it was a “tragedy” she should find herself in an Old Bailey courtroom because of a catalogue of errors of judgement by her, her sister and her sister’s partner.

    Williams, 54, was at a gym class on Saturday 1 February 2018 when her sister, Jennifer Hodges, forwarded her a video via WhatsApp which showed a six-year-old girl performing oral sex on a man.

    The court heard Hodges, 56, was outraged by the content, which had been spotted in a WhatsApp group by her partner, Dido Massivi, 61, a bus driver, who was also aggrieved at it and hoped Williams would be able to investigate it.

    ​But Williams claimed she did not notice the video - the prosecution accept she never played it - until two days later when Hodges contacted her again after she was reported to the police by one of her WhatsApp contacts.

    Hodge had sent the video to her 17 WhatsApp contacts, with the caption: “Sorry had to send this it’s so sad that this person would put this out please post this and let’s hope he gets life.”

    Under the law, Williams had to prove she had a legitimate reason to have the video, had not seen it or had no reason to believe it was indecent.

    Judge Marks said the jury clearly did not believe Supt Williams’ evidence that the video was not mentioned when she spoke to her sister on the phone at 7pm on the Saturday evening.

    ​Supt Williams, who was honoured for her work after the Grenfell fire disaster, was acquitted of corruptly failing to report the image because she feared getting her sister into trouble.

    Hodge was also given a community order and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work while Massivi, who was convicted of distributing two indecent images and possessing an extreme image, was given an 18 months jail sentence, suspended for two years.

    Prosecutor Richard Wright QC, conceded the defendants had no sexual interest in the images but said “This is instead a case in which we allege that each of them made serious errors of judgment about how to handle this video and in dealing with it as they did, each of them has committed serious criminal offences.”

    Massivi’s defence counsel, Lefi Siatta, said her client had been fired from his job as a bus driver after being charged and had fallen into a deep depression after his partner and her sister were charged.

    “He has lost weight. He is very low. He is diminished because he feels responsible for ruining his sister-in-law’s career and her life, aswell as his partner’. He used to be a chirpy, easygoing individual but as a result of this case he had diminished considerably and feels responsible for the damage he feels he has done,” said Ms Siatta.

    Hodge’s defence barrister, Andrea Brown, said her client had lost her job working with mentally and physically handicapped young people for the charity Scope and was also suffering from depression.

    Ms Brown said: “Her actions on 1 February have effectively destroyed her relationship with her sister, who was her only family.”

    Ms Williams’ counsel, Anesta Weekes QC, said her client’s abiding emotion is one of “devastation” for the child in the video.

    “She remains devastasted for the plight of that child. It’s an understatement to say that she is devastated to be in this courtroom but, as you can see from the public gallery, many people stand by her and support her,” said Ms Weekes.

    Ms Weekes said her client was almost certain to lose her job with the Metropolitan Police as a result of her conviction.

    It is understood police are still investigating the source of the video, which Massivi said he saw in a bus drivers' WhatsApp group.

    Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matthew Horne said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an independent misconduct investigation into the actions of Supt Williams and we await the outcome. Supt Williams remains on restricted duties at this stage. This will be reviewed now criminal matters are complete.

    Tags:
    Old Bailey, child abuse, WhatsApp, Metropolitan Police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse