Papua New Guinea sits on a so-called Pacific Ring of Fire – a tectonic fault known for its high seismic intensity – where 90 percent of world’s earthquakes take place.

The magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit off the Papua New Guinea coast at around 4pm local time on Monday, USGS reports.

The quake struck 77 kilometres west of the city of Panguna with its epicentre at a depth of some 70.5 kilometres.

There is not yet any information about damage or casualties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW