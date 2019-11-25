US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy for Talks on Failure to Form Transitional Govt. - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US envoy to South Sudan has been called back to Washington for consultations on the failure by the parties in that country to form a transitional government, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department of State has called back US Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek for consultations related to the recent failure of parties to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the extended deadline of November 12," Ortagus said. "While in Washington, Ambassador Hushek will meet with senior US government officials as part of the re-evaluation of the US relationship with the government of South Sudan given the latest developments."

On 7 November, the South Sudanese government and opposition agreed to extend the so-called pre-transitional period by 100 days.

"The United States stands with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace and will work in partnership with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan," Ortagus said.

The US allocates nearly $1 billion a year in mostly humanitarian aid for the country.

In September 2018, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir signed a power-sharing deal with the rebel leader and a former vice president, Riek Machar, to end the five-year war. The sides have since missed the May 12 deadline set in the agreement to form a unity government and extended the period to form a government by another six months. After a November 12 deadline was missed as well, the leaders have been given another 100 days by African mediators to form the government.

In 2011, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan with strong US support, and this led to a conflict which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives since then.