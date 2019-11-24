Register
20:43 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

    Woman Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein of Rape Claims He Boasted About Friendship With Prince Andrew

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The prince, who is himself accused of having had sex with an underage girl, met with fashion designer Peter Nygard, who has been accused of sexual harassment, but managed to settle the complaints from his three accusers out of court, the Daily Mail reported.

    Chauntae Davies, who worked as a masseuse for Jeffrey Epstein in her twenties, revealed how the convicted sex offender had boasted of his friendship with Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, also claiming that Epstein had raped her for several years before she managed to escape his clutches, The Sun reported.

    In an interview with the British tabloid, the 40-year-old woman said that Epstein had used his friendship with the royals as a tactic with his victims to “induce his power and privilege". Davies said the disgraced financier had adorned his mansions with pictures of the Duke and the Duchess of York.

    "He has destroyed my life in every way. Relationships, family life, health, job. How did he manage to do this for so long to so many people?” Chauntae Davies asked.

    Manipulation and nightmare on Little Saint James
    The woman revealed how she was working as a trainee massage therapist at Beverly Hills’ Four Seasons Hotel when she met Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who offered her to travel on a private plane to the billionaire’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.

    Davies said she left the financier's home after he performed a sex act on himself during the massage session, but that Epstein and Maxwell “manipulated” her into returning, this time to his private island.

    The 40-year-old said that the visit to Little Saint James turned into a nightmare after she was summoned late at night for another massage session and later raped by Epstein.

    "He kept a grip on my wrists and locked them down against the bed. I don’t know what he must have seen on my face in that moment. But he’s an intelligent guy and my face, I’m sure, reflected a girl being sexually assaulted, silently, on a private island in the middle of the night, terrified, and just wanting it to be over”, Davies said.

    She went on to say that Epstein then boasted of his links to Prince Andrew and said that he had lent money to the Duchess when she was having financial troubles. In an interview with The Sun, Chauntae questioned the Duke’s comments that he didn’t see Epstein’s behaviour and criticised the royal’s claim that the financier was only guilty of "unbecoming behaviour". "It’s minimalising something that has shattered lives", she said.

    "There is no way you could have been a friend of Jeffrey’s and not know what was going on. I don’t see how you could see somebody with another young girl all the time and there never being a conversation about it. It doesn’t add up", Chauntae Davies said.

    Epstein was arrested in July on charges of sex trafficking of minors and took his own life in prison in August while awaiting trial. Following his death, Prince Andrew defended his ties with the banker, saying that he didn’t witness criminal actions at any stage of their friendship. The Duke admitted that he stayed on Epstein’s private island and mansions and travelled on his private plane, dubbed the Lolita Express, and voiced deep sympathy for all the victims.

    Tags:
    rape, sexual abuse, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse