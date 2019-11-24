Woman Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein of Rape Claims He Boasted About Friendship With Prince Andrew

The prince, who is himself accused of having had sex with an underage girl, met with fashion designer Peter Nygard, who has been accused of sexual harassment, but managed to settle the complaints from his three accusers out of court, the Daily Mail reported.

Chauntae Davies, who worked as a masseuse for Jeffrey Epstein in her twenties, revealed how the convicted sex offender had boasted of his friendship with Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, also claiming that Epstein had raped her for several years before she managed to escape his clutches, The Sun reported.

In an interview with the British tabloid, the 40-year-old woman said that Epstein had used his friendship with the royals as a tactic with his victims to “induce his power and privilege". Davies said the disgraced financier had adorned his mansions with pictures of the Duke and the Duchess of York.

"He has destroyed my life in every way. Relationships, family life, health, job. How did he manage to do this for so long to so many people?” Chauntae Davies asked.

Manipulation and nightmare on Little Saint James

The woman revealed how she was working as a trainee massage therapist at Beverly Hills’ Four Seasons Hotel when she met Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who offered her to travel on a private plane to the billionaire’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Davies said she left the financier's home after he performed a sex act on himself during the massage session, but that Epstein and Maxwell “manipulated” her into returning, this time to his private island.

The 40-year-old said that the visit to Little Saint James turned into a nightmare after she was summoned late at night for another massage session and later raped by Epstein.

"He kept a grip on my wrists and locked them down against the bed. I don’t know what he must have seen on my face in that moment. But he’s an intelligent guy and my face, I’m sure, reflected a girl being sexually assaulted, silently, on a private island in the middle of the night, terrified, and just wanting it to be over”, Davies said.

She went on to say that Epstein then boasted of his links to Prince Andrew and said that he had lent money to the Duchess when she was having financial troubles. In an interview with The Sun, Chauntae questioned the Duke’s comments that he didn’t see Epstein’s behaviour and criticised the royal’s claim that the financier was only guilty of "unbecoming behaviour". "It’s minimalising something that has shattered lives", she said.

"There is no way you could have been a friend of Jeffrey’s and not know what was going on. I don’t see how you could see somebody with another young girl all the time and there never being a conversation about it. It doesn’t add up", Chauntae Davies said.

Epstein was arrested in July on charges of sex trafficking of minors and took his own life in prison in August while awaiting trial. Following his death, Prince Andrew defended his ties with the banker, saying that he didn’t witness criminal actions at any stage of their friendship. The Duke admitted that he stayed on Epstein’s private island and mansions and travelled on his private plane, dubbed the Lolita Express, and voiced deep sympathy for all the victims.