Situation With WADA Panel Non-Compliance Recommendation 'Unfolding as Predicted' - RUSADA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is developing dramatically, but in accordance with expectations, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA's deputy director-general said on Saturday, after a WADA key panel issued a recommendation to strip RUSADA of its status of compliance.
"I think that it would be correct to assess that the executive committee will most likely pronounce RUSADA's non-compliance to the status. There was a chance to fix the situation, but as it happens here, people are unable to properly react on the basis of conclusions. The prediction was the same. We have to admit that it was a logical development of the situation. The situation is dramatic, and unfortunately, it is unfolding as predicted. As of now, we have no detailed recommendations from WADA. It will be the next step, which we are waiting for," Pakhnotskaya said.
On Friday, the Compliance Review Committee recommended WADA’s Executive Committee to send RUSADA a notice of non-compliance with a critical requirement of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, the recommendation risking to rob Russian athletes of their chance to participate in international competitions, including next year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Olympics.
