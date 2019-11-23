Chinese Diplomat Says US is the Biggest Source of Instability in World - Reports

The United States is the biggest source of instability in the world, Reuters reported, citing senior Chinese diplomat Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi. The diplomat continued on by saying that US politicians are smearing China globally without providing evidence and using statecraft to stifle legitimate Chinese business interests.
The statement comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned the US that its "erroneous actions" would hurt its interests in the autonomous city and urged Washington to stop meddling in China’s and Hong Kong’s internal affairs.
US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation passed in the House of Representatives mandating US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses during protests in Hong Kong. The House passed two bills on Hong Kong on 20 November, a day after the Senate backed them in a vote. The bills seek to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in alleged human rights abuse and ban exports of supplies to the city’s police that could be used to crack down on protesters.
In recent months, activists have roiled Hong Kong with demonstrations requiring that Beijing honour its promise to maintain the territory’s semi-autonomous status for 50 years following Britain’s 1997 transfer of Hong Kong to China.
Fewer people are now taking to the streets after the extradition bill was withdrawn, but the protests remain violent and the demonstrators have expanded their demands.
Beijing has repeatedly claimed that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.
