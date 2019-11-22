India's Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai Among 113 Cities on New Global Prosperity Index

Sputnik (New Delhi): The first ever Prosperity and Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) index was released in Spain on Thursday evening. The index showcases the economic growth of a city, along with the quality and distribution across populations.

India's national capital New Delhi along with Bengaluru and Mumbai have featured in the first-ever index of 113 global countries in terms of economic and social inclusivity. The index is a joint initiative of D&L Partners and the governments of Bilbao and Biscay.

Bengaluru (previously known as Bangalore) is India's highest ranked city at 83 in the index, while Delhi is at 101 and Mumbai at 107. Zurich in Switzerland tops the index.

Zurich secured the top position on the back of quality of life, work, housing, leisure, safety, and education. The Swiss higher education system also attained high scoring. Vienna got came second in the ranking on the back of a top score in healthcare. Copenhagen, Luxembourg, and Helsinki fill out the top five in the index.

PICSA Index co-founder Bruno Lanvin (D&L Partners) said that with the index, for the first time, cities were measured not only based on income, but on three pillars that create an overall picture of inclusivity.

“Through their work on prosperity, social inclusion and spatial inclusion, the cities that ranked on the top of the index have demonstrated world-leading projects and policies that have created inclusive urban centres for all their citizens".

The Top 20 ranking in the list is secured mostly by European nations, while Taipei is the only Asian city which is in the top twenty, holding sixth place.