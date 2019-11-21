Russian Fighter Nurmagomedov Works His Way Through Agitated Crowd in Tashkent, Uzbekistan - Video

The 31-year-old Dagestani has arrived in Uzbekistan to support his brother Umar, who is facing off Brian Gonzalez on 23 November.

Russian MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has received a hearty, if not overwhelming, welcome at Tashkent Airport, where thousands of fans arrived to see the legend with their own eyes.

The fighter was greeted with a fanfare of trumpets and was immediately surrounded by his fans and the press armed with their phone cameras.

Nurmagomedov, who is usually no stranger to being in the spotlight , appeared a little baffled and had to be escorted to his car with great effort by his security guards, who worked their way through the cheering crowd that continued shouting welcoming slogans all the way.

The Russian fighter arrived in the Uzbek capital just days before his brother Umar is set for a showdown with Argentina’s Brian Gonzalez on 23 November.