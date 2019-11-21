Russian Fighter Nurmagomedov Works His Way Through Agitated Crowd in Tashkent, Uzbekistan - Video

Russian MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has received a hearty, if not overwhelming, welcome at Tashkent Airport, where thousands of fans arrived to see the legend with their own eyes.
The fighter was greeted with a fanfare of trumpets and was immediately surrounded by his fans and the press armed with their phone cameras.
The Russian fighter arrived in the Uzbek capital just days before his brother Umar is set for a showdown with Argentina’s Brian Gonzalez on 23 November.
