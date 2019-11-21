Register
15:02 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    E.R. India

    India's Plan to Boost Economy via Stake Sale in Gov't Firms May Harm Jobs - Trade Union General Sec.

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Sputnik (New Delhi): The Indian government has been struggling to make ends meet on the fiscal front. Staring at a revenue deficit this fiscal due to a likely shortfall in a goods and service tax (GST) mop up, as well as giveaways in corporate tax cuts worth $20.71 billion, the Indian Finance Ministry has been looking for new revenue sources.

    The Indian federal Cabinet has approved disinvestment of the government’s stake in public sector majors Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), and inland cargo mover Container Corporation of India (Concor), apart from two other public sector units, in order to boost revenue collections amid the slowing economy.

    The Indian government’s mega plans on disinvestment of government stakes in public sector units is likely to fetch $11.2 billion for the government.

    After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Cabinet met late Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a media briefing said, “The government will sell its 53.29% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd to a strategic buyer, ceding management control.”

    “The government will sell its 63.75% in Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and 30.8% stake Container Corporation of India along with management control to a buyer”, the minister added.

    General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress Amarjeet Kaur believes that this move is a "retrograde decision" that will cause job losses.

    “This is not disinvestment but complete privatisation. Giving away domestic oil sector is a retrograde decision. It will also lead to job losses. In case of BPCL alone, at least 20,000 will lose jobs immediately. Also, 30-40 percent of the combined staff of all the units privatised by the government are at a risk of job loss”, Kaur said.

    The three public sector firms put up on the selling block by the government are the top companies in their respective sectors. A Finance Ministry source said that at current valuations, the three companies themselves are likely to fetch around $11.2 billion for the government in the current financial year. 

    Supporting the Cabinet’s decision, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday that the “Government has no business to remain in business. Sectors, where businesses can sustain themselves, should be allowed to continue”.

    The other two companies that are on sale are THDC India Ltd., in which government will sell a 74.23% stake and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd., from which the government plans to exit completely.

    Related:

    Has Asia's Third-Largest Economy Just Slipped Into a Downward Spiral?
    Former Indian PM Claims Govt 'Harassment' of Domestic Industry Causing Economic Slowdown
    Indian Central Bank Survey Paints Gloomy Picture of Economy
    Tags:
    Economy, trade union, sale, stake, Jobs, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman during training for the open water swimming competitions in below 20 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk
    A Step Out of Comfort Zone: Opening of the Ice Water Swimming Season in Siberia
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse