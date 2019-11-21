Register
03:45 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian employee looks for illegal Indian rupee currency notes at a bank in Mumbai on September 3, 2013

    RBI Data Tears Into Govt Theory on Note Ban, Indicates Currency Forgery Expanding

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 announced a ban on high value Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes in circulation, as a means of curbing forgery, terror funding and black money. India’s total currency in circulation, worth $200 billion at the time, was swapped with fresh Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

    Despite New Delhi's November 2016 massive currency swap, counterfeit currency remains a challenge, according to the country’s top bank - Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Even though the number of counterfeit notes in old currency series was eliminated in the first three months of current financial year, the new series, purported to be of very high security, is increasingly being duplicated.

    According to RBI statistics, the number of counterfeit demonetised Rs. 1,000 notes has come down from 0.25 million pieces in 2016-17 to “zero” pieces in the first three month of 2019-20.

    The RBI said 0.10 million fake Rs. 1,000 currency notes were detected in 2017-18, falling to a mere 717 in 2018-19. No fake demonetised Rs. 1,000 note has been detected between April and June this year.

    However, fake versions of the new high-security Rs. 2,000, Rs. 500, and Rs. 200 currency notes, are being detected with increasing regularity.

    As per the RBI, the number of counterfeit Rs.500 notes in the new series increased by 121 percent in 2018-19, compared with 2017-18. Similarly, in case of the new Rs. 2,000 note, counterfeiting increased by 21.9 percent during 2018-19, against the previous fiscal.

    The denomination of Rs. 200 was introduced in August 2017. A total of 12,728 counterfeit notes of Rs. 200 denomination were detected in 2018-19, compared with 79 the year of its introduction.

    Several forgers have been busted recently, in the cities of Kolkata, Madurai and various other parts of the country.

    Related:

    India Offers $400 Million Currency Swap to Help Sri Lanka
    De-dollarisation: India, Japan Activate $75 Billion Currency Swap Agreement
    Russia, India Agree to Ink Arms Deals in Own Currencies to Skirt US Sanctions – Report
    India Taking Measures to Curb Terror Financing With Crypto Currency Regulations
    The Bitter-Sweet of India’s #Demonetisation Drive
    Tags:
    Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ban, government, forgery, currency, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman during training for the open water swimming competitions in below 20 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk
    A Step Out of Comfort Zone: Opening of the Ice Water Swimming Season in Siberia
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse