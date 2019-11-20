Canada’s Trudeau Unveils New Reshuffled Cabinet, Names Freeland Deputy Prime Minister

TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formally unveiled his new reshuffled cabinet at the 29th Ministry swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Former Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne has been sworn-in as Canada's new top diplomat replacing incumbent Freeland who is now deputy prime minister.

Replacing Champagne on the infrastructure file is former Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna. McKenna herself is succeeded by Jonathan Wilkinson, formerly the head of the fisheries ministry and parliamentary secretary to the department he will now oversee.

Pablo Rodriguez, the outgoing heritage minister, was named the government House leader, replacing Bardish Chagger. Steven Guilbeault will take over the heritage portfolio.

In other notable moves, Seamus O'Regan, representing oil-producing Newfoundland and Labrador, moves from Indigenous services to natural resources, taking over for Amarjeet Sohi, who, like Goodale, was also displaced from his riding in Edmonton, Alberta.

The cabinet reshuffle follows the federal election in October in which the governing Liberal Party lost its majority mandate losing 20 seats, reducing the size of their caucus to 157, and losing high-profile cabinet ministers Goodale and Sohi in the process.

The new cabinet also has gender-parity, something that Trudeau confirmed ahead of the ceremony.