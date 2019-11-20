EU States at UNSC View Israeli Settlements as Eroding Prospects for Peace - UK Envoy

"Our position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334," Pierce said.
Pierce, speaking on behalf of Belgium, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, called on Israel to halt all settlement activities.
"We also reiterate our concern about the calls for a possible annexation of areas in the West Bank," Pierce said.
Since 1978, the Legal Adviser of the Department of State has regarded Israeli civilian settlements in the occupied territories as explicitly contravening the Fourth Geneva Convention. However, when President Ronald Reagan took office in 1981, he reversed that decision; Pompeo indicated Monday the US was returning to the Reagan-era position.
