Biegun Says Would Support Designating Russia, China Over North Korea Sanctions Violations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Deputy Secretary of State nominee Stephen Biegun said during his nomination hearing on Wednesday he would support designations against Russia and China over violations of sanctions against North Korea.

When asked whether the United States should continue its efforts to sanction third parties in Russia, China and beyond over violations of North Korea sanctions, Biegun stated, "We do."

Biegun also said he would support those sanctions.

Pyongyang has been subject to numerous US and UN sanctions over the past 10 years for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

The sanctions target North Korea's exports of natural resources, such as coal, imports of weapons, oil, petroleum products and any financial and material support that could contribute to the development of the country's missile or nuclear programs. Tokyo has repeatedly said that it witnessed suspicious ship-to-ship transfers of goods to North Korea that may be coming in violation of the sanctions

North Korea has been engaged in denuclearisation talks with the United States since 2018. The country's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expressed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during talks in Singapore last June. However recent negotiations between the two leaders in Vietnam collapsed due to disagreements over the timing of sanctions relief.