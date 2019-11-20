UN Security Council Convenes to Discuss Recent US Step on Israel - Video

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer regarded Israeli settlements in the West Bank as violating international law, reversing the Obama administration’s position.

Members of the United Nations Security Council gathered in New York this Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, in particular, the recent US move to change its policy towards the Israeli settlement issue.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US had changed its legal opinion on the status of the settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The US will now no longer adopt a position on the legality of those settlements, breaking with the Obama administration’s decision that they did violate international law.

