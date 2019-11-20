Stoltenberg, Pompeo Hold Joint Press Conference Following NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Video

Earlier in the day, NATO foreign ministers had a meeting in Brussels to address final preparations for a summit in London, slated to be held on 3-4 December, as well as several other pressing topics.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are holding a press conference after NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

During the meeting in Brussels, the ministers were expected to recognise space as an official operational domain in addition to air, land, sea, and cyberspace. The diplomats also discussed NATO's role in countering global terrorism and hybrid threats.

Topics including Russia, China, energy security as well as the future of arms control were also on the meeting's agenda.

