Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Chiapas in Mexico - EMSC

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 26.1 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the earthquake
M6.2 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 112 km SW of #Tapachula (#Mexico) 18 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/IDPBUvIBOE— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 20, 2019
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake as being 6.2 in magnitude and occurring at a depth of 60 kilometres, 87 kilometres south-west of Puerto Madero.
