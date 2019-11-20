Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Chiapas in Mexico - EMSC

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck 120 kilometres west of the state's Suchiate region, Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 26.1 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the earthquake

​The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake as being 6.2 in magnitude and occurring at a depth of 60 kilometres, 87 kilometres south-west of Puerto Madero.

