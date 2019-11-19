Moscow Calls US Plan to Restore Sanctions Against Fordow Violation of Int'l Obligations

"Such decisions are another example of a flagrant violation of international obligations by the United States and its irresponsible attitude towards the agreements being signed and the decisions of the UN Security Council that it not only feels free to openly violate but also tries to impede the process of implementation by all other countries," the ministry said.
It said Moscow would continue close cooperation with Tehran on implementation of the project to reconfigure the Fordow facility.
On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would cancel its sanctions waiver for Iran's fuel enrichment plant Fordow, saying there was no "legitimate" reason for Tehran to enrich uranium.
