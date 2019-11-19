Baghdadi Death Unlikely to Impact Daesh Ability to Rebuild - Pentagon Inspector General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will have little impact on the Daesh* terrorist group's ability to rebuild, a Pentagon watchdog agency revealed on Tuesday.

"The DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency] also reported that the death of ISIS [IS] leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi… would likely have little effect on ISIS's ability to reconstitute," the report, issued by the Operation Inherent Resolve Lead Inspector General’s office, said.

The report added that, according to the DIA, Daesh* "postured to withstand" the death of Baghdadi and probably will maintain continuity of operations.

On 26 October, Baghdadi was killed in a US military raid near the Syrian town of Idlib. The Islamic State said its new leader is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi - a nom de guerre that appears to depict him as a member of the Quraysh tribe and descendant of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

The terror leader’s immediate likely successor, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike, according to US officials.

