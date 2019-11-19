Iranian President Rouhani Slams US' Sanctions on Iran as Violation of International Norms

"Sanctions are a big political and economical mistake of the US, as this is a measure taken in violation of international laws," Rouhani said when the new Australian ambassador was submitting credentials, as quoted on the official presidential website.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the US would terminate its sanction waiver effective December 15, calling on Iran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities, launched as part of the fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations.
Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stated in early November that Iran was preparing for the fourth stage of its pullback from the 2015 deal.
