Iranian President Rouhani Slams US' Sanctions on Iran as Violation of International Norms

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Washington's sanctions against Iran are a mistake and a violation of international norms, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday after the United States announced its plans to terminate the sanction waiver for the Fordow nuclear facility.

"Sanctions are a big political and economical mistake of the US, as this is a measure taken in violation of international laws," Rouhani said when the new Australian ambassador was submitting credentials, as quoted on the official presidential website.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the US would terminate its sanction waiver effective December 15, calling on Iran to immediately cease its uranium enrichment activities, launched as part of the fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations.

The secretary's remarks come after Iran announced earlier this year that it would be gradually scaling back its commitments to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in response to the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Obama-era agreement in May 2018.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stated in early November that Iran was preparing for the fourth stage of its pullback from the 2015 deal.