Protesters Set Up Tents Outside Georgian Parliament Despite Earlier Dispersion by Police

TBILISI (Sputnik) - Several dozen anti-government protesters, who were dispersed by special operations forces the previous day, set up tents outside the parliamentary building in central Tbilisi overnight through to Tuesday.

"We will continue the campaign until the [governing] Georgian Dream party resigns. Rustaveli Avenue will be transformed into a city of tents," rally participant David Makharadze told reporters.

The protesters also intend to assemble in front of the Tbilisi City Court, where a hearing on the cases of those detained during the dispersal of the previous rally will begin later in the day.

On Monday, the protesters blocked the entrances to the parliament building in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, prompting riot police to use water cannons to disperse them. According to Georgia’s Interior Ministry, 37 people who took part in the protest were detained, while four people, including two police officers, were injured.

The demonstrations began in Georgia last week after lawmakers failed to pass legislative amendments that would have changed the voting system from a mixed to a proportional one in which parties won seats based on the number of votes received.

The next general election in Georgia is scheduled for October 2020 and is set to take place under the mixed system. The protesters are demanding a snap vote and the appointment of a transitional government, which the ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to grant.