Violent Protesters Attempt to Undermine 'One Country, Two Systems' Principles - China's Envoy to UK

One country, two systems is a Chinese constitutional policy applying to two autonomous Chinese territories — Hong Kong and Macau — allowing them to have their own governmental system, legal, economic and financial affairs.

Violent protesters in Hong Kong are trying to sabotage "one country, two systems" principle, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming stated on Monday.

According to the envoy, Hong Kong is facing an extremely dangerous situation due to the recent escalation of 'illegal violent activities'. Liu added that the Chinese government remains committed to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security interests.

The ambassador believes that the current situation in Hong Kong has nothing to do with 'so-called democracy or freedom'.

