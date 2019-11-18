Register
14:35 GMT +318 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Detained ships in the port of Kerch

    Russia Transfers to Kiev Three Ukrainian Vessels Detained During Kerch Strait Incident

    CC BY 4.0 / Government of the Republic of Crimea / Detained ships in the port of Kerch
    World
    Get short URL
    2130
    Subscribe

    On 25 November 2018, Russia’s Federal Security Service seized three Ukrainian Navy ships after the vessels illegally entered Russian territorial waters in the Kerch Strait and proceeded to engage in dangerous manoeuvres while en route from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol.

    Russia has transferred to Kiev three Ukrainian vessels it had detained during the Kerch Strait incident last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. 

    The return of the detained vessels has been possible because Moscow completed its investigation and the ships are no longer needed, the ministry added. Russia will remain committed to firmly suppress provocations at its border, the ministry's statement says.

    The procedure of Russia's return of the three Ukrainian vessels, detained last November in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russia's maritime border, is being completed, and the vessels will be soon hauled to Odessa, Ukrainian Navy Commander Ihor Voronchenko said on Monday.

    "The acceptance and transfer is being finalized, and we are starting the haulage," Voronchenko said, as quoted by the UNN news agency.

    "Yes," he said, when asked whether the vessels will be taken to Odessa.

    Meanwhile, Ukraine said it will not reject its plans to bring Russia to justice within the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) even after the return of the Ukrainian vessels, Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal said on Monday.

    "While Nikopol, Berdyansk and Yany Kapu are heading home, to Odessa, the Foreign Ministry team heads for The Hague, where already on Thursday the first hearings of the arbitrage tribunal in the case over violation of immunity of the three Ukrainian military vessels and their 24 crew members will be held," Zerkal wrote on Facebook, stressing that vessel transfer does not mean that Ukraine gives up on its plans.

    Moscow said that it will not take part in the hearings since the ITLOS is not empowered to treat the complaint.

    Russia's Decision to Return Ships Not Linked to International Tribunal

    Russia's decision to return to Ukraine the vessels, detained in 2018 in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russia's border, has nothing to do with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

    "No, you know that it is not in any way related to the international tribunal, there is no link and there cannot be," Peskov told reporters, when asked why the decision has been made and whether this has anything to do with the ruling of the ITLOS.

    "As for vessel transfer, you know that on board of these vessels the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was conducted. So, our border guards and the Federal Security Service deal with this, and we ask you to address them for comment," Peskov added.

    © Sputnik / Aleksei Malgavko
    The Kerch Strait.

    The Kerch Strait Incident

    In November 2018 the Berdyansk and the Nikopol gunboats and the Yana Kapu tugboat were detained in the Kerch Strait by Russian border guards after violating Russia’s territorial waters and proceeding to engage in dangerous manoeuvres over several hours.

    There were 24 military personnel, including two Ukrainian intelligence officers, onboard the vessels. They were detained but transferred back to Ukraine in September as part of a prisoner exchange programme.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the Kerch Strait incident was a "provocation" which had been "prepared in advance" by the then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko "as a pretext to introduce martial law in the country." 

    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, Azov Sea, Black Sea, warships, Kerch Strait, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse