Register
09:56 GMT +318 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks across a carpet with the NATO logo ahead of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018

    ‘NATO is Eroding and I Can Only Welcome That’, Claims German Parliamentarian

    © AFP 2019 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 90
    Subscribe

    Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron called attention to the ongoing crisis in NATO, telling The Economist that “we are currently experiencing . . . the brain death of NATO” and Europe “must regain military sovereignty”.

    The United States, along with Turkey, is the “grave digger of NATO”, since they have been taking advantage of the alliance exclusively for their own benefit, believes Bundestag deputy and Foreign Policy representative of the parliamentary group Die Linke (The Left) Alexander Neu.

    “Until recently, the United States exclusively pursued its own interests, including through NATO, and for several years now we've witnessed Turkey doing the same... NATO is eroding, and I can only welcome it,” Sputnik quotes Neu as saying.

    At the same time, he noted that the alliance cannot make the same contribution to stability in Eurasia as a real rapprochement between Western Europe, the United States and Russia.

    The statement comes almost a week after French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europeans to step up defence efforts due to no longer being able to rely on NATO.

    "What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO", Macron said, referring to a lack of coordination and US unpredictability under President Donald Trump.

    However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, berated Macron for his “drastic words” and argued that NATO must remain a key pillar of Germany's security.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2016.

    Nonetheless, the dramatically-worded statement by the French President echoed calls made by Macron and Merkel last year that the EU should have a “real European army” independent of the United States and NATO, to be able to defend itself from perceived threats.

    Europe “does not need American LNG"

    The German parliamentarian Alexander Neu went on to say that Europe does not need American liquefied natural gas, and the EU and Germany should impose counter sanctions if Washington goes ahead with its promised package of measures against companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project.

    Neu said:

    “We are calling for reciprocal sanctions against the United States. Of course, we need to carefully consider what these measures would entail, but if, for example, Washington were to slap sanctions on German or Swiss companies involved in pipe laying in the Baltic Sea, then the EU or Germany ought to consider imposing appropriate counter-sanctions that affect US imports or goods. We in Europe do not need American LNG." 

    Once completed, the 1,230 km pipeline will double Nord Stream’s existing capacity for delivering gas to Europe, from 55 to 110 billion cubic meters per year, and turn Germany into a gas hub.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.
    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

    In the effort to sell its own, more expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, the US and its Polish, Baltic and Ukrainian allies have sought to stop Nord Stream 2, with the Trump administration threatening to slap sanctions on European companies involved in the project.

    Washington has been insisting its threats are aimed at “protecting” Germany and Europe from becoming overly reliant on Russian energy supplies.

    Earlier, the German parliament passed a bill regulating the application of amendments to the EU Gas Directive in Germany, which affect the Nord Stream 2 project.

    The adopted German legislation stipulates that amendments will not be applied to "the parts of pipelines that are located within the territory of Germany" and are eligible under certain criteria.

    The Nord Stream pipeline, thus, will be exempt from the new regulations, being an already built project, while for Nord Stream 2 "the legislative rules must be applied in order for unbundling [separation of energy supply and its ownership] to occur at a 12-nautical-mile segment [22.2 km]," according to the CDU/CSU note for the Committee for energy and economics.

    Germany has also hailed as “good news” the move by Denmark last month to grant its permission for construction of a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline along the Danish continental shelf.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2

    The Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline with a combined capacity of 1.9 trillion cubic feet is a joint venture between Russian gas giant Gazprom and five Western European energy companies, including France’s ENGIE, Austria’s OMV, the UK-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall.

    It passes through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden along the Baltic Sea floor.

    Related:

    France Reportedly Pushing EU Away From Dependence on NATO as Macron Brands Bloc 'Brain Dead'
    Washington 'Most Likely Will' Introduce Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - US Energy Secretary
    EU Diplomats Quietly Support France’s Macron Over NATO ‘Brain Death’ Critique – Report
    Denmark Approves Russia's Nord Stream 2 Project - Energy Agency
    Germany Welcomes Denmark’s Decision to Permit Construction of Nord Stream 2 - Diplomat
    Bundestag Fails to Pass Bill Shielding Nord Stream 2 From EU Gas Directive
    Polish Premier ‘Frustrated’ by French, EU Support for Nord Stream 2
    Bundestag Passes Bill Regulating Application of EU Gas Doctrine to Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    LNG, Wintershall, Royal Dutch Shell, Gazprom, German Bundestag, Bundestag, Nord Stream pipeline, Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse