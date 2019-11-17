Register
16:01 GMT +317 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pentagon

    Pentagon Chief Warns China, N Korea May Benefit From Collapse of Seoul-Tokyo Intel Pact

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that it is “difficult” for Seoul to share military intelligence with Japan, referring to Seoul’s previous decision to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which expires on 23 November.

    UN Defence Minister Mark Esper has urged Seoul to renew the expiring Japan-South Korea General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), claiming that its termination would only benefit North Korea and China.

    Speaking to reporters in Bangkok after his separate talks with South Korean and Japanese colleagues Jeong Kyeong-do and Taro Kono, respectively, on Sunday, Esper added that GSOMIA is “very important” for timely and effective decision-making in case of emergency.

    He urged both sides to “take a step forward”, resolve the problem and resuscitate the agreement.

    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    US Defence Secretary Mark Esper

    His remarks come a few days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s spokeswoman Ko Min Jung said that the president “explained our stance regarding GSOMIA that it is difficult to exchange military information with Japan, which has imposed export curbs on South Korea for security reasons”.

    Esper, for his part, stressed during his visit to Seoul earlier this week that GSOMIA is “an important tool by which South Korea, the U.S. and Japan share effective information, particularly in times of war”.

    “Expiration of GSOMIA will have an impact on our effectiveness, so we urge all sides to sit down and work through their differences”, he added.

    Seoul Hopes Its Move to Scrap GSOMIA Won’t Damage US-S.Korean Ties

    The statement was preceded by The Japan Times citing an unnamed South Korean government official as saying that Seoul’s  position on the termination of GSOMIA has not changed and that the government does not think that scrapping the agreement “would weaken the [South Korean] alliance with the US”.

    GSOMIA, which was signed in November 2016, specifically stipulates that South Korea provides Japan with radar data on Pyongyang’s ballistic missiles as well as humanitarian information obtained from North Korean defectors.

    Tokyo, in turn, is obliged to give information to Seoul related to DPRK submarines, as well as data from its satellites on Pyongyang’s preparation for missile launches.

    Seoul moved not to prolong GSOMIA after the South Korean Supreme Court ordered a Japanese company to compensate former Korean workers conscripted during the colonial period from 1910-1945.

    Japan rejected the decision, insisting that all such claims were settled under a 1965 treaty and retaliating with tighter checks on exports to South Korea, citing national security concerns.

    Related:

    South Korea to Spend Nearly $6.5Bln to Reduce Industrial Dependence on Japan - Reports
    South Korea’s Moon Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Tensions Around North Korea, Japan
    Pentagon Alarmed as South Korea Scraps Military Intel Deal with Japan Amid Rising Tensions
    South Korea to Remove Japan From List of Countries With Preferential Trade Treatment
    Tags:
    emergency, decision, agreement, security, China, United States, Japan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse