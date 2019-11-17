Register
17:31 GMT +317 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag

    Has Asia's Third-Largest Economy Just Slipped Into a Downward Spiral?

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian economy, which is currently battered from all sides, is unlikely to see any quick revival, believes the Indian finance ministry. All the recent macro-economic data reveal that the economic slowdown in India is only deepening by the day and there is no respite in sight.

    “It is too early to say if the slowdown in the economy has bottomed out. Also, it is too early to say whether Asia’s third-largest economy would be able to stick to its fiscal deficit targets,” said a top source in the Indian finance ministry.

    The statement came against the backdrop of subdued economic activity in July-September, which clearly indicated that the slowdown has actually intensified in comparison to last year.

    The impact was seen on country’s growth numbers in the second quarter of 2019 and also other macro data. Domestic car sales fell by 37 percent in the third quarter year-on-year, indicating weakness in a sector which provides a considerable amount of employment. Additionally, Indian Railways'  passenger rail traffic witnessed negative growth (-2.1percent) in the third quarter.

    Stirrings were also felt in the financial sector, where bank lending to industry grew only 2.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, compared with 6.5 percent in the prior quarter. Home sales also indicated a sizeable inventory in the economy; i.e. people are not purchasing homes as fast as builders are building them. The number of unsold homes in the country totals over 1.3 million according to Liases Foras, a real estate research firm, 7.2% higher than last year.

    D K Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, said, “There is a broad-based sharp contraction in India’s imports in October 2019, confirming a demand slowdown. The three most important sectors for imports, namely petroleum goods including crude, electronic goods, and electrical and non-electrical machinery, indicate a fall in demand for consumer durables.”
    The trade data released by the government on Friday shows declining imports, thereby indicating a subdued demand. India’s exports during April-October dipped by 2.21 percent to $185.95 billion.

    Factors behind Slowdown

    The Indian macro-economic crisis began with the financial sector last year, and led to a liquidity crunch, thereby jeopardising investments. The other factor that led to the slowdown is a massive fall in consumption growth and the trade war inflicted upon India by the United States.

    Most economists blamed demonetisation and indirect tax reforms (GST) for the liquidity crisis in India. These two developments have stopped the use of informal business funds, including trade credit, which Indian businessmen in the informal sector (which constitutes 90 percent of the economy) had been using to expand their businesses. Since this informal credit routes stopped, consumption witnessed a sharp fall and thereby impacted private investments.

    These disturbing facts are now reflected in deceleration in savings (35 percent in 2011-12 to below 30 percent in 2018-19) and investment rates (39 percent in 2011-12 to 29 per cent in 2018-19).

    Further, amid growing protectionism around the world and US attempt to balance the trade also made negative impact on India.  The Trump administration withdrew incentives to $6.3 billion of Indian exports under the Generalised System of preferences programme from June this year. GSP withdrawal impacted sectors like chemicals, engineering goods, leather, and gems and jewellery which are employing millions of India’s labour force. Trade wars also disturbed the predictability around the globe and thereby companies are avoiding their investment plan in this unpredictable environment.

    Booster Dose

    The Indian government has taken a number of steps to revive the economy. One of the most significant measures has been the announcement of corporate tax cuts, apart from incentives to foreign institutional investors, to boost the housing sector.

    However, experts are of the opinion that demand side measures need to be taken to boost the economy. “The need of the hour is policy intervention to address and enhance consumption demand. As of now, income is not growing, jobs are not getting created and therefore the incremental demand is not there,” said Sunil Sinha, director of public finance at India Ratings.
    Worse than the 2008 Financial Crisis

    India's economy may be staring at its worst second-quarter GDP deceleration since the 2008-09 global financial slowdown, triggered by the Lehman crisis. India's slowdown has been caused by a slump in its non-banking finance sector, led by the fall of IL&FS last year, which triggered a liquidity crisis, leaving the government unable to spend due to fiscal constraints, and the private sector unable to invest due to high lending costs as well as overall poor sentiment.

    During the 2008 crisis, the Indian government stepped up with massive spending in the rural economy through various schemes including loan waivers of around $15 billion to farmers. These steps boosted consumption and revived the economy by as early as 2010. However, the rural economy- the backbone of India’s sustained growth for years, wasn't able to withstand the shock it received in the form of demonetisation in 2016, when the government revoked 86 percent of large denominations currency notes to curb the black money. A media report citing government data claimed that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18.

    India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth fell to a six-year-low of 5% in the second quarter compared with an impressive 8.2% in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The Indian index of industrial production (IIP), which gauges the health of factory output tanked in the months of August and September. IIP contracted 4.3% year-on-year in September, its lowest in almost eight years. The decline was steeper than the 1.4% dip in August of this year.

    Road Ahead

    The upcoming months are unlikely to bring any cheer, with India’s largest public sector lender, the State Bank of India, predicting below-5% GDP growth in the third quarter. Other institutions too have lowered Indian growth projections for the current financial year.

    India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) downgraded its Indian economic growth projection by the biggest cut in its forecast in at least five years to 6.1% this year. The International Monetary Fund, too has slashed its Indian economic growth forecast for 2019-20 to 6.1% from its July projection of 7%, citing a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand.

     

    Related:

    Indian Central Bank Survey Paints Gloomy Picture of Economy
    Indian Finance Minister Says Growth of Global Economy Depends on India, China Growth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse