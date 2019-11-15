Trump in First Zelensky Call Praised Ukraine's Representation at 'Miss Universe' - Memo

"When I owned Miss Universe, they always had great people. Ukraine was always very well represented", Trump is quoted as saying.
From Trump and Zelensky's first call: Zelensky highlighted the tastiness of Ukrainian food, and Trump noted that Ukrainians were "always very well represented" on Miss Universe pic.twitter.com/aa39BRo0MW— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) November 15, 2019
Earlier in the day, the White House released a memo detailing Trump's first conversation with Zelenskyy, after a rough transcript of their second call was previously made public.
Before being elected as president in 2016, Trump, along with his other business endeavours, was the co-owner and Executive Producer of the “Miss Universe Pageant”, “Miss USA Pageant” and “Miss Teen USA Pageant” beauty contests.
After the Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump, in an attempt to boost his 2020 re-election bid, pressed Zelensky over the phone to investigate activities of former Vice President Joe Biden's son in Ukraine, the US leader ordered the release of an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question.
Zelensky, in turn, assured Trump that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100 percent my person" and would look into the case of Biden.
The transcript did not contain any signs that the US president overtly threatened to withhold any financial assistance to Ukraine if Zelensky did not do him this favour, but the Democrats still accuse him of using his post to dig dirt on his main potential competitor in the next presidential race.
