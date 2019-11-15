Register
12:08 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Norway's Frode Berg waits in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia. The court has found Berg guilty of espionage for collecting data on Russian nuclear submarine and sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security jail

    Russia to Study Plea for Mercy of Norway's Berg in 'Not-so-Far Perspective' - Official

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The office of Lithuanian President said on Friday that he had pardoned two Russian citizens, convicted of espionage. Lithuanian media have claimed that Norway, Lithuania and Russia are preparing an exchange of espionage-charged persons. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted these claims as political speculations.

    The plea for mercy of Norwegian national Frode Berg, convicted in Russia on espionage charges, will be studied quite soon, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview.

    "He has submitted a plea for mercy, and it certainly will be studied, I believe, in a not-so-far perspective," Belyaev said. "This is a legal process, which proceeds as it should, and no outside additional factors influence this. The [Russian] president [Vladimir Putin] will take the decision then".

    When asked whether the trilateral exchange was possible, Belyaev stressed that only the possibility to grant pardon was being discussed.

    Norway's Frode Berg waits in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Kremlin Confirms Norway's Berg Requested Pardon, Application to Be Studied Statutorily
    "In this case, I think the matter of granting pardon will be studied exactly as pardon. To what extent some other options are possible? I am not aware of it anyway", the diplomat noted.

    Berg, a retired Norwegian border agent, was detained in Moscow in late 2017 upon receiving documents that contained classified information concerning the Russian Navy. Last April, a Russian court sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges. Berg has denied the charges, while his lawyer has said that he might have been used as a carrier for the classified documents by intelligence officers without being aware of it.

    Tags:
    spy, Norway, plea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse