Amid Gaza Rocket Fire, People of India Stand by Israel as #IndiaWithIsrael Trends

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has an extensive economic, military, and strategic relationship with Israel. Tel Aviv is the second largest supplier of military equipment to New Delhi after Russia.

Amid continuous airstrikes by the Israel Defense Force (IDF) on Gaza over the past few days, a massive number of Indians are expressing their solidarity with Israel while tweeting with the hashtag #IndiawithIsrael and #IndiaStandWithIsrael.

People including some prominent faces in Indian social circles claimed that all Indians must express their support for Israel, as the Jewish nation has always stood behind India during every crisis.

“Time to stand with Israel and IDF. Pray for the safety of citizens of Israel", Anshul Saxena, who describes himself as news junkie, tweeted.

Expressing fury against human right activists, he said over 200 rockets were fired by terrorists towards Israel but no one raised their voice against these strikes.

200+ rockets were fired by Gaza terrorists towards Israel.



So called human rights activists: 😴😴😴😴😴😴😴



Now, Israel retaliates against Palestinian terror.



International media: Israel bombing Gaza again.



So called human rights activists: 😭😭😭😭😭 Stop Israeli terror 😭😭 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 14, 2019

A similar sentiment was also echoed by politician Kapil Mishra: "Time to stand strongly with Israel ".

Most netizens have been saying that the only way to destroy terrorists is to fight like Israel.

#Israel never attack any country until it is under attack. Same goes with #India. Hence these countries hold the power to change the #world now. — Amol A Girhe (@amolagirhe) November 15, 2019

​Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka thanked the people of India while saying, “You proved that #indiawithisrael and #IndiaStandsWithIsrael is more than words. We love you all”.

On behalf of my team @IsraelinIndia and all Israelis. I want to thank all of you for standing with us in the last few days. You proved that #indiawithisrael and #IndiaStandsWithIsrael is more than words. We love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cj5THEH2HS — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) November 14, 2019

When palestine was launching tonnes of missiles towards israel, U were celebrating

Now when Israel defending itself, U coming online expecting a Sympathy?

World is fed up Islamic Terrorism

U deserve this

I support Israel's right 2defend itself #IndiaStandsWithIsrael — AlkaSingh (@ThAlkaSingh) November 15, 2019

Any day sir India will stand with truth , humanity ,peace and love no matters what . We are the victims of TERRORISM as well and unlike others we know how it feels when Ur ppl are attacked by Terrorists ..keep going we know Israel's soldiers will bleed those Terrorists — Nishi ... (@Swarna80945809) November 15, 2019

I truly dedicate my full support to our Israel friends & we are always stands with our best friend and we strongly opposed any attack in our friends country, we always with you Israel, hat's off.... #IndiaStandsWithIsrael — Tushar B. Joshi (@tusharjoshi1976) November 15, 2019

Nevertheless, some people are urging Israeli forces to ensure minimal civilian casualties.

India is always with Israel



Appreciate if your army is careful while dropping bombs



Ur Army already killed over 100 innocent kids,to target Terrorist



Terrorist are getting killed or not we should not care however we 100% ensure not single innocent get killed#indiawithisrael — Prakash Singh (@Rajput87Prakash) November 15, 2019

​India formally established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, after decades of non-aligned and pro-Arab policies. Since Narendra Modi assumed office, relations have further improved between the two nations.