US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States intended to retain control over oil fields in Syria’s northeast, despite scaling down its military presence in the area.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated Thursday that the US "regime" was akin the one in Nazi Germany as the country just stealing oil from Syria.

In October, US President Donald Trump, who had previously announced his intention to withdraw all US forces from the area, said that some troops would remain to "guard oil" from Daesh fighters. Trump defended his moves by saying that the goal was to provide the Kurds with some "cash flow" in a conversation with reporters in the White House in late October.

About 90 percent of Syria’s oil reserves are concentrated east of the Euphrates River, which was previously a stronghold and the main source of income for Daesh* terrorists, and is now mainly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkish media earlier cited eyewitnesses as saying that US forces have already begun construction of two military bases in strategic locations in Syria’s oil-rich east.

