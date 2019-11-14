Russia's Rosatom Hopes Bolivia Crisis Not to Affect Nuclear Technology Centre Construction

BRASILIA, November 14 (Sputnik) - Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom hopes that the ongoing political crisis in Bolivia, where President Evo Morales was forced to resign due to protests against his re-election, will have minimal impact on the construction of the nuclear technology centre there, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"We hope that [there will be only] minimal [impact]. The project is being implemented without any political factor. It has been organized financially without any loan. We do not expect any fundamental change in the position of our partners," Likhachev said.

While some adjustment is possible, it would be premature to discuss this now, Likhachev added.

"We are now working to the best of our abilities, we do not stop [construction]," he specified.

Rosatom and Bolivia signed a contact for building the nuclear research and technology center in the country's west in 2017. It is expected to open in 2020.

On Tuesday, Bolivia’s Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president, prompting the nation's former president Evo Morales, who stepped down four days ago amid protests against his re-election, call her actions a coup.

The Bolivian armed forces sided with demonstrators protesting his October 20th electoral victory. A preliminary report of the Organisation of American States found what they called "grave" irregularities in the vote.