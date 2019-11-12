Register
16:47 GMT +312 November 2019
    Miss International from Thailand Sireethorn Leearamwat

    Top 5 Facts About Thai Beauty Crowned Country’s First Winner at 2019 Miss International Pageant

    © Photo: missinternationalofficial/instagram
    World
    by
    The Miss International Beauty Pageant dates back to its first 1960 event in Long Beach, California, and along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants.

    Thailand's Sireethorn Leearamwat has won the 59th Miss International pageant hosted by the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on 12 November.

    Here are the top five facts about the Thai beauty:

    1. Sireethorn Leearamwat, 25, was born on 24 December 1993 in Bangkok, Thailand.
    2. The stunning beauty, who earlier won her country’s oldest beauty pageant to become Miss Thailand, is 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m).
    3. She graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy at one of the country’s most prestigious universities - Mahidol University.
    4. Currently, Sireethorn Leearamwat is working as a product specialist of immunotheraphy.
    5. The Miss International beauty pageant titleholder is the first contestant from Thailand to win the coveted crown.

    ​Sireethorn was among the 83 contestants to compete in the competition.

    After making it to the Top 15 and Top 8 rounds, Sireethorn Leearamwat was crowned as Miss International 2019 by last year’s winner, Mariem Velazco from Venezuela.

    The first runner-up was Andrea Toscano (Mexico), followed by Evelyn Namatovu Karonde (Uganda), Alejandra Vengoechea (Colombia) and Harriotte Lane (United Kingdom).

    The Philippines' contestant Bea Patricia "Patch" Magtanong also made it to the Top 8 of the competition and received kudos for her empowering speech during the Speech Competition portion.

    ​25-year old Russian contestant Marina Oreshkina from Vladivostok did not make it to the top 15.

    The last Southeast Asian winner came from Indonesia when Kevin Lilliana won in 2017.

    “Ambassadors of Peace and Beauty”

    Miss International Beauty Pageant originated in Long Beach, California, United States in 1960.

    In 1970, Japan had an opportunity to co-host the pageant with Japan World Exposition in Osaka, as the main event of the Osaka World Expo.

    It was the first time Miss Japan had won a prize, ending up in 4th place to standing ovations from the public.

    The spike in popularity of the contest became the catalyst for further contests to take place in Japan, with the pageants mainly hosted by the Asian country.

    Contestants wearing national costumes pose in the opening of the 56th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Contestants wearing national costumes pose in the opening of the 56th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2016.

    Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth, the event is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants.

    The Miss International Organization and the brand are currently owned, along with Miss International Japan, by ICA (International Cultural Association) and the Miss Paris Group.

    The pageant crown used by the organisation is supplied and patented by the Mikimoto pearl company.

    Participants and winners are expected to serve as “Ambassadors of Peace and Beauty”.

    Japan, Japan, Thailand, Miss International Beauty Pageant
