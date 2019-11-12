Russian FM Lavrov Hints on US 2020 Presidential Election: 'We Will Resolve Problem'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said jokingly, commenting on the next year's presidential election in the United States, that Russia will "resolve the problem."

"We'll resolve the problem, don't worry," Lavrov said on Tuesday at the Paris Peace Forum, when asked how Russia is "getting ready" for the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already commented on the matter jokingly, saying that Russia's interference in the future vote, scheduled for November 2020, was "highly likely."

The president added that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's fears over Russia's alleged meddling "would be funny if it was not so sad."

On 18 April, the US Special Counsel Robert Mueller presented a report on a two-year investigation into the Trump campaign. In his report, he said he had found no evidence of collusion between the presidential candidate or members of his campaign with Russia – allegations that Democrats repeated following Trump’s inauguration. Moscow has consistently denied meddling in the 2016 US elections.