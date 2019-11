Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers an address at the Russian session of the Paris Peace Forum in the French capital.

This year, the event will focus on six key areas — international peace and security, development, environmental protection, inclusive economics, new technologies, education and culture. The event's organisers say that about 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend.

The forum's debate session will officially begin on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. local time (09:30 GMT).

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.