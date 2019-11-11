Trump Calls Resignation of Bolivia's Morales a 'Significant Moment for Democracy'

US President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday, calling the recent resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere."

"After nearly 14 years and his recent attempt to override the Bolivian constitution and the will of the people, Morales’s departure preserves democracy and paves the way for the Bolivian people to have their voices heard," reads the statement released by the White House. "The United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect not just a single person, but Bolivia’s constitution."

"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail. We are now one step closer to a completely democratic, prosperous, and free Western Hemisphere," the statement concludes.

