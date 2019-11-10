Video: Ukraine Passenger Plane Catches Fire After Landing in Egypt

According to the Egyptian aviation watchdog, after flight SQP7153 touched down on the runaway, an oil leak in the aircraft's landing gear caught fire.
حريق ينشب في إطار طائرة أوكرانية في مطار #شرم_الشيخ والعاملون في المطار ينجحون في إخماده@Maspero pic.twitter.com/Jw7U361ZJY— بوابة ماسبيرو (@Maspero) November 9, 2019
Airport emergency crews responded to the incident and quickly extinguished the blaze. Authorities said that all passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.
The cause of the oil leak remains unknown, according to reports.
