US Secretary of State Pompeo Holds Speech on 30th Anniversary of Berlin Wall's Fall – Video

The barrier separated West Berlin from the German Democratic Republic, which was part of the Eastern Bloc during the Cold War.

US top diplomat Mike Pompeo, who is visiting Berlin to meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and negotiate with Chancellor Angela Merkel, is holding a speech dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall's fall, a major event marking the end of the standoff between the East and the West.

The wall, which became one of the symbols of the Cold War in Europe, was built in 1961 and separated the country until 1989, when the border was opened – just a year before the reunification of East and West Germany. The physical demolition of the wall officially began on 13 June 1990 and was completed in November 1991.

