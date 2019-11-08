NATO Makes Clear It Won't Agree to Missile Moratorium in Europe - Lavrov

President Putin earlier proposed a moratorium on short- and intermediate-range missile deployment in Europe and other regions. NATO, however, responded to the proposal by saying that it was untrustworthy. The Russian Foreign Minister later deplored the bloc's reaction to the initiative.

NATO is making it clear that it will not agree to a moratorium on short- and intermediate-range missile deployment in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has called on the leaders of NATO member states and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, in personal addresses, to join the moratorium on deploying ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. There has not been any clear answer from NATO. Moreover, it has been indicated that NATO will not go for it”, according to Lavrov.

The minister stressed that Russia's decision to develop weapons previously banned by a now-defunct deal was only a reciprocal measure amid steps taken by Washington.

The INF Treaty, signed by the US and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on 2 August at Washington's initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Both countries had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (310 to 3,417 miles).