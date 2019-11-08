One Dead, Fifteen Injured as Three Explosions Rock a Cafe in Central Bishkek - Video

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - According to witnesses, the first explosion was followed by two more, and a fire broke out. Firefighters are working at the scene.

One person died and fifteen were injured following three explosions in a cafe in the centre of Kyrgyz capital on Friday.

According to urgent medical help centre director Iskender Shayakhmetov, the deceased person was an employee at the cafe. He died immediately after suffering burns.

Two people were evacuated, but the exact number of those injured has not been made public yet.

According to firefighters' preliminary data, gas cylinders installed in the cafe may have exploded.