Register
18:06 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama chews gum as he walks towards Air Force One en route to Gulfport, Miss., as he embarks on a three-state tour of Gulf Coast affected by the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Monday, June 14, 2010

    Fidgeting Their Way… Where? Top 6 Nervousness-Fighting A-Listers

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Fidgeting is believed to effectively relieve stress and even reset attention levels. Although A-listers’ nervous habits are typically off-the-record, some episodes occasionally slip into mass or social media.

    1. Mikheil Saakashvili
    2. Nicolas Sarkozy
    3. Barack Obama
    4. Kristen Stewart
    5. Kim Kardashian
    6. Kendall Jenner

    Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after meeting the Queen to officially dissolve Parliament, Boris Johnson admitted there was “no choice” but to hold a new vote in December citing the “paralysed” Parliament that “got stuck in a rut”.

    Curiously, he seems to have thought of a way to ease the frustration over the Brexit impasse – by “chewing his own tie” – which he has been tempted to do of late.

    One still has to wonder if this means relief was inspired by Mikheil Saakashvili who famously munched on his red tie while awaiting a BBC interview in 2008.

    So, here we go: this is how some of the world’s most famous and powerful are coping with their nervousness (or boredom?)

    1. Mikheil Saakashvili

    He is arguably the most famous fidgeting politician judging by the zest with which media covered his unique behaviour back in 2008 and later on.

    2. Nicolas Sarkozy

    The former French president’s boyish energy and outstanding fidgeting habits - drumming the table with his fingers or toe-tapping - has even earned him the nickname Speedy, according to Foreign Policy.

    3. Barack Obama

    The ex-US president is not known to be fidgety, at least, in front of the camera lens, however at least one (or two, or three) incident(s) ended up in the media, when he was captured chewing gum at the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in China back in 2014. It was not clear at the time if he was battling stress or seeking better concentration, but one thing is certain: an infrequent smoker, Obama was said to be using nicotine gum at the time.

    4. Kristen Stewart

    Twilight Star Kristen Stewart was once dubbed by journalist Ericka Souter from The Stir as “the most awkward actress in the world” due to her being visibly uncomfortable in her own skin, as during interviews she appears to be perpetually fidgeting, biting her lip and playing with her hair tresses.

    5. Kim Kardashian

    The top TV diva and socialite occasionally has something different in store to fight stress – a fidget spinner, which is, in common with squishy toys, specially designed for this purpose. Kardashian is believed to have been obsessed with them since she came out with her own spinner design.

    6. Kendall Jenner

    Another member of the Kardashian family, Jenner has been captured on camera using a great fidget spinner - with impeccable style.

    Related:

    Top Jaish Terrorist Wanted for Killing 6 Indian Troops Killed in Kashmir
    Top 6 Deaths of World’s Most Powerful and Famous That Spawned Countless Conspiracy Theories
    Top 6 Artists Who Quit Showbiz in Wake of Swirling Sex Scandals
    Tags:
    rankings, stress, politicians, celebrities
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse