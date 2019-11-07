Washington Wants Seoul to Pay $4.7Bln for US Forces Stationed in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (Sputnik) - The United States has demanded that South Korea pay $4.7 billion to cover the cost of US servicemen stationed there and maintain armaments in the region, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, citing State Department's senior adviser for security negotiations James DeHart, that the US claimed that $4.7 billion only partially covered the defence costs. He also reportedly said US President Donald Trump wanted Seoul to contribute more to the defence provided to it by Washington.

The newspaper noted there were concerns that Washington might withdraw its forces from South Korea if Seoul did not pay the defence cost.

© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais Members of the Honor Guard carry U.S. and South Korea flags after participating in the 2018 Security Consultative at the Pentagon, co-hosted by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korea Minister of Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

Meanwhile, South Korea maintains that making such payments would require parliamentary ratification. Moreover, parliamentarians would not be able to monitor defence activities outside the country.

Earlier this week, DeHart and David Stilwell, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, visited South Korea to discuss defence cost-sharing.

After a meeting between Stilwell, Robert Abrams, the commander of the US Forces in the Asian country, and South Korean president's deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong, the presidential administration said that the South Korean official had "explained our stance [on the pact] and defence cost-sharing, and the US repeatedly stressed that the Korea-US alliance served as the 'linchpin' of security in Northeast Asia," according to the newspaper.

Washington has repeatedly called on its defence allies across the world to boost their military spending, citing large US contributions.

There are currently around 25,000 US troops stationed in South Korea, alongside various equipment. The sides have been engaged in talks on the cost-sharing.