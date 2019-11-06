Trump, Johnson in Phone Call Commit to ‘Robust’ US-UK Trade Deal After Brexit - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a phone conversation agreed to boost ties between the two countries through a strong bilateral free trade agreement after Britain leaves the EU, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union. The President also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defences”, Judd Deere said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that Boris Johnson urged Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods, including Scotch whiskey and also asked the US president not to impose tariffs on car exports.

Last month, the United States slapped a 25 percent-tariff on Scotch whiskey and other European products in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.

Separately, Washington has threatened to impose tariffs of as much as 25 percent on EU vehicles and its parts. The Trump administration is due to decide whether to enact the duties by 14 November.

The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months, and trade experts say that could happen again.

The economic dispute has been ongoing since the mid-2000’s when a complaint was lodged under then-US President George W. Bush, but leaders on both sides have been reluctant to take any measures against crucial allies.