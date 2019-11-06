Register
08:40 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman lights candles during a vigil for murdered British tourist Grace Millane in Christchurch, New Zealand

    NZ Accused’s Name is All Over the Internet but Media Blackout for UK Backpacker Murder Trial

    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    In December 2018 British backpacker Grace Millane vanished shortly after arriving in New Zealand. Her alleged killer is about to go on trial but why will his identity be kept secret?

    A New Zealander accused of murdering 22-year-old Grace Millane, from England, is due to go on trial on Wednesday, 6 November.

    The 27-year-old cannot be named in New Zealand after a judge granted a name suppression order but his identity is already in the public domain because numerous British newspapers and websites published it  last year.

    An ordinary New Zealander Sarah Canterbury says the Grace Millane case “hits a nerve” for many Kiwis.

    ​“Kiwis do a lot of overseas experiences so for a female to do what a lot of us do and not be safe hurts us,” Sarah said.

    She said: “We have all been her for a night but it has not ended that way. She should have been safe but women take for granted that we are not and take steps. For one moment she let her guard down and she should have been safe and she got killed. She really was representative of all girls and that’s why it broke us.”

    ​Grace's body was discovered in a forest a week after she vanished in downtown Auckland. She had arrived in New Zealand as part of a year-long trip, having finished her university course.

    British backpacker Grace Millane
    © Photo: Facebook/Declan Millane
    British backpacker Grace Millane

    ​At the time New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke for many Kiwis when she said: "There is this overwhelming sense of hurt and shame that this has happened in our country.”

    Her father, David Millane, said at the time: "We all hope that what has happened to Grace will not deter even one person from venturing out into the world and discovering their own overseas experience.”

    ​Sarah Canterbury said there had been anger in New Zealand at the time when some male social media users sought to blame Grace for going on a Tinder date before her death.

    Judges in New Zealand  sometimes suppress the names of defendants if it is felt they will not get a fair trial if their identities are made public.

    But the Grace Millane case has highlighted the difficulty of maintaining a name suppression order in the internet age.

    Last year several British media outlets named the defendant in defiance of the New Zealand court orders and Google then emailed his name to users in New Zealand who were signed up for alerts.

    This led to Justice Minister Andrew Little rebuking Google, who immediately the news alert service in New Zealand.

    ​Sarah Canterbury said: “The media cannot use his name until the judge advises, which is usually at the point of conviction. New Zealand doesn’t have many of this type of murders so the media coverage has been huge and you can’t escape it. You can’t tell a jury to listen to the case but psychology will tell you early signs of prejudice are there already.”

    She said that while the press coverage of the Grace Millane case is big in New Zealand, it will pale in comparison to the trial of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian-born gunman who shot dead 51 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch in March this year.

    Tarrant is due to go on trial next June and Ms Canterbury said the New Zealand media was putting together a code of ethics to try and prevent him from “grandstanding his hate messages” in the same way as Anders Breivik did after his attacks in Norway in 2011.

    Tags:
    Essex, United Kingdom, Auckland, New Zealand, Grace Millane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse