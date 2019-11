US Imposes Sanctions Against Iranian Leader’s Son, Armed Forces General Staff - Treasury

The new sanctions were announced on Monday, 4 November, on the 40th anniversary of the seizure of US Embassy in Tehran which marked the beginning of the 444-day Iran hostage crisis.

The UNited States have imposed sanctions against nine people and one entity with ties to Iran, the US Treasury Department announced.

The list includes the Iranian General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the son of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW