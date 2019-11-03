Register
18:36 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    Biden Compares Trump’s Syrian Oil Theft Policy to ‘Giant 300-Foot Daesh Recruiting Poster’

    © AP Photo / Militant website
    World
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe

    On Friday, Trump said he “liked” Syria’s oil and that the US would be “keeping the oil,” with his remarks coming in the wake of a report by Russian military intelligence that the US military and CIA had teamed up with US oil companies and military contractors to illegally smuggle tens of millions of dollars of oil out of the war-torn country.

    Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump over his Syria policy, saying it has only worked to strengthen Russia, Iran and Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists.

    “Leaving troops behind like [Trump’s] doing now – he says that what he wants to do is we’re going to occupy the oil fields and we’re going to take ‘em. That’s like a giant 300-foot recruiting poster for ISIS,” Biden said, speaking to the Wall Street Journal.

    “And so, I don’t think he has a foreign policy," Biden added.

    "Russia’s position in the region has just been strengthened. [Syrian President Bashar] Assad’s position has been strengthened. Iran now has a pathway all the way to Syria and even to Lebanon. If I’m the Israelis I’m not going to be very happy about that. So the whole thing has been turned upside down and we’re in there alone now, basically,” the former vice president said.

    Biden did not clarify how it was simultaneously possible to ‘strengthen’ both Daesh and Russia, Syria and Iran, three of the countries which have played a major role in destroying the terrorist group’s self-proclaimed ‘caliphate’ in Syria.

    Timber Sycamore

    During his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden was a key supporter of sending US arms to the militants fighting against Damascus. He was involved in the Central Intelligence Agency’s classified weapons supply and training programme, known as Timber Sycamore, which equipped and trained thousands of fighters between 2012 and 2017, when it was closed down by the Trump administration. Over the past several years, the Syrian army has been finding dozens of arms caches containing US sourced or made guns, mortars, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, night vision goggles and other equipment.

    Syrian Army Uncover Massive Haul of US-Made Weapons for Rebels
    © Photo: YouTube/SANA
    Syrian Army Uncover Massive Haul of US-Made Weapons for Rebels

    Trump: 'I Like Oil. We're Keeping the Oil'

    Despite the move to end US support for militants fighting against Assad, Trump has refused to pull out all of the US troops in Syria. On Friday, he told reporters that the US would be keeping troops in northeastern Syria to guard the country’s oil fields. Earlier, Pentagon Chief Mark Esper said the US troops would protect against Daesh, but also “deny” the oil from being taken by “other actors in the region,” including the Syrian government and Russia.

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    This April 4, 2018 photo shows a convoy of oil trucks passinf a Kurdish police (Assayesh) checkpoint, as they moving fuel produced in Kurdish-held areas in the east to other areas controlled by the same U.S-backed group to the west, on a highway in Hassakeh province, Syria.

    Biden, the current frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in 2020, has been at the centre of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The Democrats are accusing Trump of attempting to ‘get dirt’ on Biden after Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider restarting a corruption investigation into Biden’s son Hunter over his alleged illegal activities in Ukraine. Trump accused Biden of “bragging” about getting the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden fired, claiming this was an example of quid-pro-quo corruption. The Democrats are accusing the president of the same thing, claiming that he threatened to withhold $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky restarted the Biden probe. Democrats in the House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment probe against Trump in late September. He has denied any wrongdoing, and called the Democrats’ probe a political “witch-hunt,” “hoax,” and attempted “coup.”

    *Outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Assad Dubs Trump 'Best US President' for Speaking Directly About Washington's Goals
    Trump Openly Brags About “Keeping the Oil” of Syria & Iraq
    Zarif Says at Least Trump is Honest About US Troops Staying in Syria to Protect Oil Fields
    ‘Common Denominator’: US ‘Stealing’ Syria’s Oil Part of Longstanding Middle East Policy
    ‘I Like Oil, We’re Keeping the Oil’: Trump Confirms US Wants Syria’s Oil, Not to Patrol Its Borders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse