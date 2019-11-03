'Cristiano Ronaldo's Hairstylist' Found Dead in Swiss Hotel - Reports

According to local media reports, hotel guests complained to the reception about noises coming from the victim's room, hours before the body was discovered.

The body of Ricardo Marques Ferreira, described by the Portuguese media as "Cristiano Ronaldo's hairdresser," was found on Friday in a hotel room in Zurich, Switzerland, where he had been staying for two weeks.

According to reports, the man died from multiple stab wounds. The cleaner, who discovered the body, has described the scene as "horrific" amid reports of a strong smell of alcohol in the room.

Cabeleireiro de Cristiano Ronaldo assassinado em hotel e deixado em cenário de horror

Ricardo Marques Ferreira foi esfaqueado.

Corpo encontrado por empregada de limpeza,com múltiplas facadas ..a viver na Suíça há dois anos e conhecido por pentear estrelas . pic.twitter.com/s1si5MjnmI — Ana Catarina Ortiz (@AnaCatarinaOrt1) 3 ноября 2019 г.

The hairstylist and make-up artist, who was born on the same island of Madeira as Cristiano, could be seen in Ronaldo's 2015 photoshoots, adjusting the hair of the famous football star. There has been no immediate reaction from Ronaldo.