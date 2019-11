Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Haneda airport at 1:41 p.m. local time for Thailand to attend a number of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

A minor fire occurred on board the governmental Boeing 777-300ER on its flight to Thailand with the Japanese prime minister on board.

The fire that took place in an oven during the preparation of in-flight meals was immediately extinguished. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The aircraft, belonging to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, took the place of a Boeing 747 this April.