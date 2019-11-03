Register
09:07 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybersecurity

    Manafort Thought Ukraine, not Russia Hacked DNC Email Servers During 2016 Election Campaign – Report

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe

    Earlier this year, then-US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation failed to find evidence that any US citizen (including members of the Trump campaign) had colluded with Russian authorities during the 2016 US presidential election.

    US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort blamed Ukraine rather than Russia for hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) email servers during the 2016 election campaign, Fox News reported, referring to newly-released documents from ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

    The documents, which were made public on Saturday after lawsuits filed by BuzzFeed News and CNN, are specifically related to notes from the Mueller team’s interviews with witnesses, including Manafort’s deputy Rick Gates.

    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, as he checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AP Photo / CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, as he checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. (File)

    “Gates recalled Manafort saying the hack was likely carried out by the Ukrainians, not the Russians”, according to a summary of one interview conducted with Gates.

    Even though in July 2018, 12 Russian intelligence officials were indicted by a federal grand jury of hacking the DNC servers in 2016, Gates told investigators that Manafort pointed the finger at Ukraine “as the Trump campaign sought to capitalise on disclosures from the DNC emails and associates discussed how they could get hold of the material themselves”, Fox News reports.

    According to Gates, Manafort made the claims about Ukraine after it was reported in June 2016 that Wikileaks had about 20,000 hacked DNC emails.

    Gates insisted that Manafort's speculation echoed the position of his business associate Konstantin Kilimnik, who alleged that the hack could have been carried out by Russian operatives in Ukraine.

    Hacking DNC Servers During the 2016 Election Campaign

    According to Mueller, Russian intelligence officers, who were part of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, or GRU, launched a “concerted attack” on the US “political system,” allegedly using “sophisticated cyber techniques” to hack into computers and networks used by then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

    The emails retrieved during the hack were then published by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016, just before the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

    Trump touched upon the DNC servers in the same phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July, in which he asked for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, something that prompted Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry in September.

    "I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say [cybersecurity technology company] Crowdstrike […]. I guess you have one of your wealthy people […] the server, they say Ukraine has it. […] I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it,” Trump said.

    No Collusion Between Trump and Russia

    As far as Manafort is concerned, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the Federal District Court in Washington ordered in March that Trump's former campaign head, who had already been sentenced last week to almost four years in prison, serve an additional 3.5 years and pay a $6 million fine for conspiracy, concluding Robert Mueller's highest-profile prosecution.

    The conspiracy counts included money-laundering, obstruction of justice, and the failure to disclose lobbying work that allegedly brought Manafort millions of dollars over a decade.

    Mueller, for his part, confirmed during his testimony in Congress in July that his team of investigators had failed to find sufficient evidence that could prove allegations of a conspiracy between the Trump team and Russia to rig the 2016 US presidential election.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in the election, saying that the allegations were made up as an excuse for the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

    The claims of collusion have also been repeatedly dismissed by Trump, who slammed the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt".

    Related:

    Trump on Manafort Case: Judge Loudly Stated There Was NO COLLUSION With Russia
    Manafort Trial Reveals No Collusion With Russia - Lawyer
    DOJ Publishes Redacted Version of Mueller's Report on Russia Collusion
    'The Russia Hoax is Dead!' Trump Urges Media Not to Ignore No Collusion Verdict
    Tags:
    hacking, investigation, Russia, 2016 election, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse