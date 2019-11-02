Moscow Prepares Presidential Statement on Security Situation in Kosovo - Nebenzia

"In light of all of this, the Security Council needs to react to the current situation. We prepared a draft presidential statement, which reflects the issues that I have enumerated in my statement, and I asked the Secretary to, please, circulate the text of the statement to members of the Security Council, and we do hope that the council will be able to approve it," Nebenzia said on Thursday.
Earlier, a UN probe concluded that Kosovo's police force used excessive force when arresting two UN Mission personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims that the pair engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained.
On May 25, the so-called Kosovo police detained and injured two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) members, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, during a raid in Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and Metohija.
